Bloomberg: US considers sending Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine

The U.S. government is weighing sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine as part of a further package of military support, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. A final decision hasn’t yet been made. When the vehicles would be operational is also unclear, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue.

Mark Cancian, a former White House defense budget analyst, said that Bradleys would provide "a major increase in ground combat capability because it is, in effect, a light tank.” Cancian added that crews and maintainers would need to be trained on operating the vehicles.

“Unlike the previously provided M113s, the Bradley is heavily armed with a powerful 25mm gun and TOW anti-tank missiles. The United States has many Bradleys, though some are older and need upgrades, so inventory is not a problem," Cancian, who’s now with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told journalists. the end.