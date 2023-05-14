FT: G7, EU to ban Russian gas import resumption

This audio is created with AI assistance

The G7 and the EU plan to ban Russian gas imports on routes where Moscow has cut supplies before, according to a document seen by the Financial Times.

The move aims to prevent the restart of Russian pipeline gas exports on routes to countries such as Poland and Germany, where Moscow triggered an energy crisis across Europe after cutting off supplies in 2022.

Russia began to choke Europe, violating pre-existing energy contracts and unilaterally decreasing its gas exports to the EU over its support for Ukraine.

The ban on Russian gas routes will be announced during the Hiroshima summit on May 19-21, aiming to prevent the "reopening of avenues previously shut down by Russia’s weaponization of energy," according to the document.

It also aims to “make sure that partners don’t change their mind in a hypothetical future," according to an undisclosed official cited by the Financial Times.

The announcement shows Brussels' determination to turn away from decades of Russian gas reliance, but the ban is symbolic as Moscow already cut supplies at the beginning of the invasion.

Moscow’s share of European gas imports has fallen from more than 40% to less than 10%, and a mild winter has boosted gas storage in the EU.

The EU's gas storage is already some 60% full compared to 30% at the same time in 2022, and officials are confident the EU will reach full capacity before winter.