FT: G7, EU to ban Russian gas import resumption

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 14, 2023 10:24 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The G7 and the EU plan to ban Russian gas imports on routes where Moscow has cut supplies before, according to a document seen by the Financial Times.

The move aims to prevent the restart of Russian pipeline gas exports on routes to countries such as Poland and Germany, where Moscow triggered an energy crisis across Europe after cutting off supplies in 2022.

Russia began to choke Europe, violating pre-existing energy contracts and unilaterally decreasing its gas exports to the EU over its support for Ukraine.

The ban on Russian gas routes will be announced during the Hiroshima summit on May 19-21, aiming to prevent the "reopening of avenues previously shut down by Russia’s weaponization of energy," according to the document.

It also aims to “make sure that partners don’t change their mind in a hypothetical future," according to an undisclosed official cited by the Financial Times.

The announcement shows Brussels' determination to turn away from decades of Russian gas reliance, but the ban is symbolic as Moscow already cut supplies at the beginning of the invasion.  

Moscow’s share of European gas imports has fallen from more than 40% to less than 10%, and a mild winter has boosted gas storage in the EU.

The EU's gas storage is already some 60% full compared to 30% at the same time in 2022, and officials are confident the EU will reach full capacity before winter.

Europe still hooked on Russian gas despite deep cut
Russia’s war in Ukraine was a watershed moment for Europe. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has killed tens of thousands and forced millions out of the country, Russia sought to punish the European Union for supporting Kyiv. Russia began to choke Europe, violating pre-exist…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
