The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Bloomberg: Germany to approve Poland's request to deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine on Jan. 25

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 24, 2023 6:34 PM 1 min read
German-made Leopard 2 tank. (Wikimedia)
Germany is expected to approve Poland's request to deliver German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine on Jan. 25, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

"Berlin wants to make a decision on the issue quickly to quell growing frustration among allies, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the decision is private," Bloomberg wrote.

Poland officially requested Germany's approval on the tank supply on Jan. 24, after saying earlier that it was ready to give Ukraine a company of tanks, which normally consists of 14 tanks.

Earlier on Jan. 22, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that if Berlin doesn't authorize the tank supplies, Poland will create a coalition of allies without Germany to provide Leopards to Kyiv anyway.

Earlier on Jan. 24, ABC News reported, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official, that 12 countries are ready to provide about 100 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine once Germany approves. The agreement was made at the recent Ramstein defense summit, according to the official cited by ABC News.

Aside from Poland and Finland, which publicly declared their willingness to supply Leopards, other countries ready to send the tanks to Ukraine include Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain, ABC News said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.