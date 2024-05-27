Skip to content
Bloomberg: EU wants to follow up peace summit with conference with Russia in autumn, sources say

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 27, 2024 3:46 PM 2 min read
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - MAY 8: The Berlaymont, the EU Commission headquarter is lighted in Blue and Yellow, the colors of the Ukrainan Flag on May 8, 2022, in Brussels, Belgium. According to American intelligence, May 9 marks a deadline for the Russian president, Vladimir Putin who intends to declare a victory or significant progress on the Ukrainian front. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
The EU is discussing how to progress from Ukraine's global peace summit in June to a possible meeting with Russian participation in Saudi Arabia in autumn, Bloomberg reported on May 27, citing undisclosed official sources.

Bloomberg's sources did not provide further details on the supposed plans.

The summit will take place on June 15-16 in Switzerland, and some 80 countries have already confirmed their participation.

The conference will be centered around Ukraine's 10-point peace formula, a plan first outlined by President Volodymyr Zelensky in fall 2022 that calls for a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied Ukrainian lands.

Russia was not invited to the talks, but the Swiss hosts said that Moscow's representation will have to take part in the process "sooner or later." Kyiv has warned that Russia is attempting to disrupt the summit.

The outlet wrote that EU foreign ministers will discuss how to achieve a "face-saving" outcome from the summit during their meeting in Brussels on May 27.

Bloomberg wrote earlier that U.S. President Joe Biden is likely to miss the conference as it clashes with a campaign fundraiser, while China has not yet officially confirmed its attendance.

According to the outlet, China may send a senior civil servant to Switzerland.

On May 26, Zelensky called on Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to "show their leadership in advancing the peace" and participate personally in the upcoming summit.

Kuleba: Putin wants to derail Ukraine’s peace summit by claiming ‘readiness for ceasefire’
Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to disrupt Ukraine’s upcoming peace summit in Switzerland, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on May 24 in response to reports about Putin’s alleged willing to halt the war at the current front lines.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:05 PM

Russian strike hits Zaporizhzhia airport terminal.

A Russian attack on May 26 hit the Zaporizhzhia International Airport, said Volodymyr Marchuk, an official at the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, in a comment for the Kyiv Independent on May 27.
1:54 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 26. No casualties were reported.
