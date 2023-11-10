Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Bloomberg: EU says UAE agreed to restrict exports of goods with potential military purpose to Russia

by Nate Ostiller November 10, 2023 2:40 PM 2 min read
A view of the Jebel Ali port, a harbor with sixty-seven berths south of Dubai, on Feb. 24, 2006. (Nasser Younes/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Officials from the European Union said that the United Arab Emirates has agreed to begin restricting the export of sensitive materials with potential military use to Russia, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 9, citing unnamed sources.

The move would cover re-export as well. According to Bloomberg's sources, Turkey is also considering implementing a similar measure.

The European Commission and the Turkish Trade Ministry declined to comment, Bloomberg said.

In an emailed statement to Bloomberg, officials from the UAE said that it "restricts the export and re-export of identified dual-use products to conflict zones and has a legal export control framework in place through which it continuously monitors the export of dual-use products."

Western officials gathered in the UAE in September to discuss strategies to counter sanctions evasion. “The UAE is working with its friends and allies to address any concerns with regards to sanctions on Russia,” a UAE official said at the time.

Although wide-ranging sanctions have been imposed on Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, including 11 packages from the EU, Russia has continued to receive Western-made components that it uses in the manufacturing of weapons and munitions used to attack Ukraine.

In particular, Russia often uses third-party countries, such as the UAE, as a means of disguising that the final destination of sanctioned goods is actually Russia. In addition, dual-use technologies- items that may have both military and commercial uses- can sometimes manage to make it through loopholes in sanctions enforcement.

It was reported on Oct. 27 that the EU confirmed it was working on a 12th sanctions package.

The package may include restrictions on Russian diamond exports, as well as further cracking down on Russia's ability to circumvent sanctions, mainly on its ability to obtain dual-use goods from third-party countries.

Ukraine moves one step closer to joining EU. What’s next?
The European Commission’s historic decision on Nov. 8 recommending formal talks on Ukraine’s EU membership may be a milestone, but political hurdles, reforms, and years of negotiations still await before the country can finally join. After applying for EU membership on Feb. 28, 2022, just four days…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Malenko
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.