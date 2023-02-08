Blinken, Kuleba discuss additional military aid, sanctions on Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

In a phone call on Feb. 7, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he discussed additional military aid and new sanctions on Russia with U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken.

He said they also discussed “preparations of important events” as Russia’s full-scale invasion approaches its one-year mark.

“Russia would be making a grave mistake if it thought anyone would get tired of fighting the evil it brings,” Kuleba said on Twitter.

Bloomberg reported on Feb. 6, citing unnamed sources privy to the information, that the U.S. is planning a 200% tariff on Russian-made aluminum to be announced “as soon as this week.”

On Feb. 3, the U.S., the G7, the EU, and Australia placed a price cap on “seaborne Russian-origin petroleum products,” the U.S. Treasury Department said.

