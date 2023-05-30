Blinken announces new US sanctions targeting Russia’s use of Iranian attack drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Washington will introduce additional restrictions on the export of technologies found in Iranian drones, which Russia uses to attack Ukraine, according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The sanctions package, set to be announced on May 31, will also aim to counter Russian disinformation, Blinken said at a news conference during his visit to Sweden.

“The work that we’ve done over the past two years, including on export controls, has been critical to our efforts to ensure that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains a strategic failure,” Blinken told reporters after his meeting with the Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Russia has been using Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine since September last year, launching attacks against civilians and destroying energy facilities nationwide.

Overnight on May 30, Russian troops launched another drone attack against Kyiv Oblast, targeting Ukraine for the 17th time this month.

The attack killed one person and injured nine in the capital as well as wounded four more elsewhere in Kyiv Oblast.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Feb. 5 that Moscow and Tehran were planning to build a factory in Russia that could produce more than 6,000 Iranian-designed combat drones.







