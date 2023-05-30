Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Blinken announces new US sanctions targeting Russia’s use of Iranian attack drones

by Dinara Khalilova May 31, 2023 12:10 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Washington will introduce additional restrictions on the export of technologies found in Iranian drones, which Russia uses to attack Ukraine, according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The sanctions package, set to be announced on May 31, will also aim to counter Russian disinformation, Blinken said at a news conference during his visit to Sweden.

“The work that we’ve done over the past two years, including on export controls, has been critical to our efforts to ensure that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains a strategic failure,” Blinken told reporters after his meeting with the Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Russia has been using Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine since September last year, launching attacks against civilians and destroying energy facilities nationwide.

Overnight on May 30, Russian troops launched another drone attack against Kyiv Oblast, targeting Ukraine for the 17th time this month.

The attack killed one person and injured nine in the capital as well as wounded four more elsewhere in Kyiv Oblast.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Feb. 5 that Moscow and Tehran were planning to build a factory in Russia that could produce more than 6,000 Iranian-designed combat drones.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches largest drone attack on Kyiv; Ukraine to sanction Iran
Key developments on May 28: * Russia launches biggest drone attack on Kyiv, 1 killed, 2 injured * Ukraine likely to sanction Iran for 50 years * Lukashenko claims Russia will give nukes to any state that joins it Ukraine’s air defense shot down 58 out of 59 Iranian-made Shahed loitering munitio…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet



Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.