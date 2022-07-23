Bipartisan House delegation meets with Zelensky in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

A bipartisan Congressional delegation led by U.S. Congressman Adam Smith met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on July 23, reaffirming their support for Ukraine in Congress. “Putin’s aggression has brought Ukraine and the other democracies of Europe closer together, not driven them apart,” they said in a joint statement. The congressmen bore witness to the atrocities committed by Russia in Irpin, Kyiv Oblast, according to Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn.