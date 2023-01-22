Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Edit post

Media: German Defense Minister to visit Ukraine soon.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 22, 2023 4:35 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag that he plans to visit Ukraine shortly, “probably within the next four weeks.”

Answering the Bild am Sonntag’s question about Leopard tanks, Pistorius said, “We are in very close dialogue on this issue with our international partners, above all with the U.S.”

At the Jan. 20 Ramstein meeting, Berlin made no decision to provide the long-anticipated Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

“I’m very sure there will be a decision in the short term, but I don’t know how the decision will look,” Pistorius told reporters at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in southwestern Germany.

On Jan. 21, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, on behalf of Lithuanian and Estonian foreign ministers, called on Germany to immediately provide Ukraine with tanks.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
