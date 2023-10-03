Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Biden, world leaders coordinate military support for Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert October 4, 2023 12:38 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

United States President Joe Biden led a call with leaders of allied nations to "coordinate our ongoing support for the people of Ukraine," the White House press office reported on Oct. 3.

The leaders of Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, and France joined the discussion, along with the heads of the European Commission, European Council, and NATO.

The participants discussed strategies for supplying the Ukrainian military with ammunition and weapons, bolstering Ukraine's air defenses, and fortifying energy infrastracture ahead of the winter months.

"President Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement read.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg echoed the sentiment in a post on the platform X (formerly Twitter), saying "we are all committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes."

While Biden has stressed the importance of maintaining support for Ukraine, he recently signed into law a funding bill that did not include aid to Ukraine. The bill represented a last-ditch effort to avert an impending government shutdown.

On Oct. 2, the Pentagon warned congressional leaders that funds for Ukrainian defense were running low and could lead to delays in crucial shipments of weapons and equipment.

With winter approaching, is Ukraine’s energy system ready for renewed Russian attacks?
The specter of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy system looms once again as winter rapidly approaches. Last year in early October, just as Ukraine’s heating season began, Russia launched a month-long series of missile and drone attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leading to blackouts…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

