Russia was unable to save Assad regime due to losses in Ukraine, Biden says

by Martin Fornusek December 9, 2024 8:45 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, U.S. on Nov. 7, 2024. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow could not support its ally in Syria, former dictator Bashar al-Assad, due to the "massive damage" inflicted on Russian forces by Western-supported Ukrainian troops, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Dec. 8.

The comments follow the fall of Assad's 24-year rule after a lighting offensive by opposition forces that culminated in the capture of Damascus, Syria's capital city, on Dec. 8.

"Rebel forces have forced Assad to resign his office and flee the country. We're not sure where he is, but word that he's in Moscow," Biden said amid reports that Syria's former dictator fled to Russia with his family.

Assad was a close ally of Russia and Iran, but the two powers did little to prevent the fall of his regime. Ukrainian intelligence claimed that Russian forces began withdrawing from their bases in Syria following the rebel advance.

"For years, the main backers of Assad have been Iran, Hezbollah, and Russia. But over the last week, their support collapsed, all three of them," Biden said during a press conference.

"Because all three of them are far weaker today than they were when I took office." The U.S. president recounted that Iran and its allies, the Hezbollah and Hamas militant groups, were weakened in a multi-front conflict with Israel in Lebanon and Gaza.

"Additionally, Russia's support for Assad also failed. And that's because Ukraine, backed by our American allies, has put up a wall of resistance against invading Russian forces, inflicting massive damage on the Russian forces," the U.S. president said.

Washington played a key role in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression, but the future of this support now lies in doubt as President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on Jan. 20, signaled that Kyiv should brace for reduced assistance.

Speaking about Syria, Biden called Assad's defeat a "historic opportunity" for the Syrian people to "build a better future for their proud country" but also a "moment of risk and uncertainty."

Pointing out that some of the groups that toppled the Syrian dictator have their own "grim record of terrorism and human rights abuses," the U.S. president nevertheless said that Washington is ready to "work with our partners and the stakeholders in Syria."

Assad regime collapse in Syria exposes weakness of Russia, Iran, EU’s top diplomat says
In a post on X, top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas described Assad’s fall as a “positive and long-awaited development,” saying that the collapse “shows the weakness of Assad’s backers, Russia and Iran.”
The Kyiv IndependentMartina Sapio
Author: Martin Fornusek
Reuters reports Assad may have died in plane crash, later removes report.

Reuters on Dec. 8 reported, citing its Syrian sources that "there was a very high probability that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may have been killed in a plane crash" as he was fleeing Damascus following its capture by rebels. Reuters later deleted the information from its reporting.
