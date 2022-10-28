Biden: Putin is 'dangerous' in how he talks about nuclear weapons

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed skepticism about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statement that he had no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about... the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon? He's been very dangerous in how he's approached this. He can end this all. Get out of Ukraine," Biden told NewsNation.

On Oct. 27, Putin claimed Russia's leadership "had never talked about using nuclear weapons" and that a nuclear strike on Ukraine would make neither political nor military sense. He also accused the West, including former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, of "engaging in nuclear blackmail" against Moscow.

Previously Putin had repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons when discussing the war with Ukraine.

On Sept. 30, when the Russian dictator declared the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions, Putin said he would employ "all means" available to defend so-called "Russian lands."