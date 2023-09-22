Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Biden: 'Next week, the first Abrams tanks will be delivered to Ukraine'

by Nate Ostiller September 22, 2023 12:15 PM 1 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska at the White House September 21, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden announced at a press conference on Sept. 21 that the first tranche of U.S. Abrams tanks will be delivered to Ukraine next week.

The shipment of tanks will be part of a larger package that includes ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and artillery. Biden also added that the U.S. is focused on “strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capabilities."

His comments occurred during a bilateral meeting with President Volodomyr Zelensky, who was traveling to the U.S., his second visit there since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The decision to deliver 31 Abrams tanks was first announced in January 2022, and the first batch of 10 was approved on Aug. 7.

The tanks, which offer greater mobility and firepower than Soviet battle tanks, are expected to support Ukraine's defensive and offensive efforts.

The U.S. made Abrams tanks will join the ranks of other modern battle tanks sent by Ukraine’s allies, including the Challenger from the U.K. and the German-made Leopard tanks.

Author: Nate Ostiller
