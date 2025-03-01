Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

Bernie Sanders on Trump’s alignment with Russia

by Kate Tsurkan and Nick Allard March 1, 2025 4:35 PM 1 min read
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sat down with the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 27 to share his concerns about Trump’s growing alignment with Russia and other authoritarian regimes, what a possible U.S.-Russia alliance would mean for the American people, the role of billionaires like Elon Musk in shaping both domestic and international political discourse, and why defending Ukraine is crucial for the future of global democracy.

Authors: Kate Tsurkan, Nick Allard
Most popular

News Feed

4:35 PM
Bernie Sanders on Trump’s alignment with Russia.

2:11 AM
Zelensky thanks America for four minutes straight.

During his visit to Washington on Feb. 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky had a heated exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance over ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump and Vance have repeatedly claimed that Zelensky has not been sufficiently grateful for U.S. support throughout the war. The Kyiv Independent has compiled instances where Zelensky has publicly expressed gratitude to the U.S., its people, and its leadership for being Ukraine’s largest supporter.
9:43 PM

Zelensky thanks US after tense meeting with Trump.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."
