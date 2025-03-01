Edit post
Bernie Sanders on Trump’s alignment with Russia
March 1, 2025 4:35 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sat down with the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 27 to share his concerns about Trump’s growing alignment with Russia and other authoritarian regimes, what a possible U.S.-Russia alliance would mean for the American people, the role of billionaires like Elon Musk in shaping both domestic and international political discourse, and why defending Ukraine is crucial for the future of global democracy.