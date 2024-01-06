Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Belgian PM: EU needs to reform before further enlargement

by Martin Fornusek January 6, 2024 10:47 AM 2 min read
Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo is addressing the press at the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 15, 2023. (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, whose country currently presides over the Council of the EU, said on Jan. 5 that the bloc must undertake reforms before accepting new members.

The statement comes less than a month after the European Council agreed to launch accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova.

Speaking at a Brussels press conference together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, de Croo said that the Belgian presidency would work on a negotiating framework for the entry of the two candidate countries.

"The European population looks to the European Union...with expectations to protect them, with expectations to strengthen our well-being, our welfare, and with expectations to prepare a common future," de Croo said.

"A common future here in Europe means also, of course, Ukraine in the heart of Europe. It is the best guarantee for our future security and collective stability."

The prime minister nevertheless noted that reforms are needed before the enlargement, saying that "before we get bigger, we need to get better."

The EU must improve its ability to make quick decisions while maintaining unity and be more efficient with the resources of its member countries, he said.

BREAKING: European Council agrees to open accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova
The European Council has agreed to open accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova, European Council President Charles Michel announced on Dec. 14.
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Malenko

Weeks before the EU summit that greenlit the accession talks with Kyiv, Hungary threatened to derail the European unity and block the start of the negotiations.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban eventually allowed other leaders to reach a consensus by leaving the room during a key vote.

European Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova was hopeful about Kyiv's membership process, saying it will take years rather than decades. European Council President Charles Michel said in October that Ukraine should become a full member by 2030.

While not obstructing the accession talks, Budapest blocked the EU funding package for Ukraine of 50 billion euros ($55 billion) during the December summit. European leaders are to re-convene on Feb. 1 to discuss the issue.

Speaking at the press conference with de Croo, von der Leyen said that the Commission is working on "operational solutions" to assist Ukraine if the proposed $55 million funding package falls through.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:47 AM

Belgian PM: EU needs to reform before further enlargement.

Speaking at a Brussels press conference together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said that the Belgian presidency would work on a negotiating framework for the entry of the two candidate countries.
10:01 AM

ISW: Russia may soon intensify attacks in Kharkiv Oblast.

The tempo of operations and configuration of Moscow's troops in the area does not, however, suggest a major offensive "along the entire Kupiansk-Lyman line, similar to the failed Russian offensive effort in northeastern Ukraine in winter-spring 2023," the Institute for the Study of War said.
9:03 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 6. This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
7:36 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

A total of 52 explosions were recorded throughout the day. Russian troops fired at the border nine times, targeting the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Svesa, and Bilopillia.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:04 AM

UN: Russia's war harms EU economy.

Hamid Rashid, the UN's Global Economic Monitoring Branch (GEMB) chief, said that due to Russia's war, the EU's economic prospects for 2024 were "quite gloomy."
2:48 AM

4 missiles shot down over occupied Crimea, Russia claims.

The ministry claimed that Ukraine launched four missiles at the Russian-occupied peninsula shortly after midnight local time, and that all targets were shot down. Earlier, residents reported hearing up to 10 explosions near the city of Yevpatoriia.
2:18 AM

Russia attacks Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 5-6, striking an administrative building and causing fires, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.