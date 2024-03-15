Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Belarus, Ukraine, Human rights, Chernihiv, Belarusian regime
Edit post

RFE/RL: Belarus sentences Ukrainian to 9 years in prison for alleged 'espionage'

by Martin Fornusek March 15, 2024 10:21 PM 2 min read
Barbed wire on Ukrainian- Belarusian border on February 13, 2024 in Volyn Oblast, Ukraine. (Yevhenii Vasyliev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The regional court in Belarus' Homyel sentenced Ukrainian citizen Nataliia Zakharenko to nine years in prison on espionage charges, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on March 15, citing its sources and Zakharenko's relatives.

Grounds of the accusations are unclear as the trial, ongoing since Feb. 15, was held behind closed doors, the outlet said.

Under dictator Alexander Lukashenko's regime, the Belarusian state uses heavy repressions to crack down against its real or imagined opponents. Lukashenko is also a close ally of Russia and supports Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Zakharenko disappeared last July while on her way to Mazyr, Belarus, where her sister lives. The woman regularly traveled between Chernihiv and Mazyr through Poland, transporting people, animals, and things, RFE/RL said.

According to the Poland-based outlet Belsat, Zakharenko traveled to Belarus to help Ukrainians who ended up in Belarus due to the war return home. She reportedly took out around 30 people.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court reportedly confiscated her minibus. Zakharenko's Belarusian friend, Larisa Krupa, was fined 4,000 Belarusian rubles (around $1,200) for not reporting the alleged "crimes."

According to the human rights group Vyasna, at least five people have been convicted in Belarus for purpoted cooperation with Ukrainian intelligence since the start of the full-scale war.

Belarus Weekly: Lukashenko’s Belarus abducts more Ukrainian children
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko hosts more abducted Ukrainian children from Russia-occupied territories amid escalating international concern. Ukraine’s Commissioner for Human Rights says Russia is seeking to conceal illegal deportations by making transfers through Belarus. YouTube experie…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:30 PM

Russia recruits more foreign mercenaries to fight in war, Ukraine says.

Russia increasingly involves foreign mercenaries from countries with a "difficult economic situation" in the all-out war in Ukraine, Petro Yatsenko, a spokesperson of Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said on March 15 during the press conference in Kyiv.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.