The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Belarus state media report Ukrainian missile falling on Belarusian territory amid Russian mass strike against Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 29, 2022 2:16 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA reported that a “Ukrainian S-300 missile” fell into the Belarusian territory between 10-11 a.m. local time on Dec. 29 during Russia’s mass strike on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

BelTA’s report claimed that the missile had flown from Ukrainian territory, and an investigation is underway after Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko was informed of the incident. No casualties have been reported thus far.

Kyiv has not commented on the report.

The report came as Russia launched its eighth mass strike across Ukraine, causing emergency power outages and wounding several civilians, including a child.

Minsk claims that two possible scenarios are that a stray missile had fallen on Belarus, similar to what happened during the blast in Poland during Russia’s mass strike on Nov. 15, or the projectile was shot down by Belarusian air defense.

Minsk is Moscow’s closest international ally in the region. Belarus has been allowing Russia to use its territory as a launchpad for invasion since Feb. 24, and Russian units are currently deployed near the Ukraine-Belarus border.

The Minsk-Moscow ties have deepened this month, with Russian President Vladimir Putin making his first visit to Minsk in three years. The two strongmen met on the sidelines of a regional summit in St. Petersburg on Dec. 26, saying they had agreed on “many issues.”

Kyiv is on alert as senior Ukrainian officials issue a warning that Russia may launch a major offensive from multiple fronts in early 2023, which could include a renewed ground assault to capture Kyiv from Belarus.

Update: Ukraine downs 54 out of 69 missiles amid Russia’s 8th mass attack
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
