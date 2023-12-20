Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

NGO: Belarus sentences 2 citizens over alleged anti-regime activities

by Martin Fornusek December 20, 2023 6:19 PM 2 min read
Belarusians Cheslav Kananovich and Aliaksandra Kasko sentenced to five and 10 years in prison for allegedly anti-regime activities. (Viasna/social media)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarusian courts sentenced Cheslav Kananovich and Aliaksandra Kasko to five and 10 years in prison over what the regime labels anti-government activities, the Viasna human rights group reported on Dec. 19.

These sentences are only the latest cases in dictator Alexander Lukashenko's regime's crackdown on all real or imagined dissent in Belarus.

The Minsk Regional Court sentenced the 31-year-old Kananovich on Dec. 18 for allegedly donating 1,700 Belarusian rubles ($13.27) to the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, a unit made up of Belarusian volunteers fighting under Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Lukashenko's regime considers the regiment an "extremist organization."

Kananovich was sentenced on the charges of financing armed activities on a territory of a foreign state.

A day after Kananovich's trial, the Hrodna Regional Court sentenced 30-year-old Kasko on the charges of "participation in extremist formation, facilitating extremist activities" and six other articles.

Kasko was detained upon returning to Belarus from Poland on Feb. 9. The charges concern her activities both in Belarus and abroad, namely allegedly managing anti-Lukashenko regime Telegram channels.

Even before the trial, the Belarusian secret police, the KGB, listed Kasko as a "terrorist" and an "extremist."

Repressions against opposition figures and dissenters escalated in Belarus following the 2020 presidential election, in which Lukashenko certified his hold on power through electoral fraud and a violent crackdown.

Detainees and political prisoners reportedly often suffer torture and humiliation at the hands of Belarusian authorities.

Belarus Weekly: Belarusian, Russian athletes to participate in Olympics as neutrals
UK sanctions 17 Belarusians for participating in politically motivated trials of former presidential candidates and human rights advocates during Belarus’ post-2020 election crackdown. IOC clears Belarusian and Russian athletes to participate as neutrals in individual events at 2024 Paris Olympics,…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:14 AM

Media: Putin preparing to visit North Korea.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his willingness to visit Pyongyang in the near future during a visit with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Russia last week, North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, reported on Jan. 21.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.