Belarus Foreign Minister: Entering war alongside Russia hard to imagine

In an interview with AP on Sept. 26, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik stated that he can't envision a scenario in which Belarus would enter the war in Ukraine alongside Russian forces.

Additionally, Aleinik also stated that he can't imagine a situation in which Russia would order Belarusian officials to use the tactical nuclear weapons it recently deployed in Belarus.

“I don’t see such an option because it is an instrument of defense primarily,” Aleinik said.

He added that if Belarus were to be invaded, "I will not exclude any instruments to be used to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country."

Back in May, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin signed an agreement on placing Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. Shoigu reportedly said that control over the weaponry would remain with Moscow.

A few months later, Ukrainian General Staff Deputy Chief Oleksii Hromov stated that the presence of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory remains unlikely.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has sought to increase ties between Belarus and Russia, particularly between Lukashenko and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Earlier this month, Putin and Lukashenko met in Sochi to discuss bilateral relations and further integration into the so-called Union State.



