Belarus Foreign Minister: Entering war alongside Russia hard to imagine

by Rachel Amran September 27, 2023 12:49 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In an interview with AP on Sept. 26, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik stated that he can't envision a scenario in which Belarus would enter the war in Ukraine alongside Russian forces.

Additionally, Aleinik also stated that he can't imagine a situation in which Russia would order Belarusian officials to use the tactical nuclear weapons it recently deployed in Belarus.

“I don’t see such an option because it is an instrument of defense primarily,” Aleinik said.

He added that if Belarus were to be invaded, "I will not exclude any instruments to be used to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country."

Back in May, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin signed an agreement on placing Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. Shoigu reportedly said that control over the weaponry would remain with Moscow.

A few months later, Ukrainian General Staff Deputy Chief Oleksii Hromov stated that the presence of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory remains unlikely.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has sought to increase ties between Belarus and Russia, particularly between Lukashenko and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Earlier this month, Putin and Lukashenko met in Sochi to discuss bilateral relations and further integration into the so-called Union State.

Author: Rachel Amran
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

