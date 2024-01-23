Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Belarus charges journalist with 'discrediting the state'

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 23, 2024 7:33 PM 2 min read
During the march in Warsaw on Aug. 9, Belarusian dissidents wave banned white-and-red flags, the symbol of free Belarus. (Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Siarhiej Dubaviec, a Belarusian writer and journalist living in exile, has been declared suspected of "discrediting the state," "inciting social enmity," and "genocide denial," by the Belarusian regime, among a range of other charges, Radio Svaboda reported on Jan. 23.

Alexander Lukashenko's regime regularly targets those who have voiced opposition his rule or openly hold pro-democracy views and continues to crack down on those with links to the mass protests that followed the Belarusian presidential election in 2020.

Dubaviec has published ten books and now writes a regular column for a Radio Svaboda, the Belarusian language service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. In the 1990s, Dubaviec was the editor-in-chief of Nasha Niva, the most significant independent Belarusian newspaper in Belarus.

In his column, Dubaviec explains the answers to questions submitted by readers relating to Belarusian current affairs.

The authorities said that the charges relate to "public statements published in the author's blog."

Rock band famous for 2020 protest anthem detained in Belarus
Three members of Belarusian rock band Nizkiz, whose song “Pravily” became known as a protest anthem during the 2020 pro-democracy demonstrations, were detained in Belarus, independent Russian media outlet Meduza reported on Jan. 6.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Among the charges, Dubaviec has been declared suspected of having denied "the fact of genocide of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War and the post-war period" and having committed  "deliberate actions in the rehabilitation of Nazism."

He has also been charged with participating in an extremist group, "namely a formation whose activities are aimed at rehabilitating Nazism."

Dubaviec rejected the accusations. "All my reasoning in the public space is strictly subordinated to objective facts, the Constitution of Belarus and the code of journalists of Radio Svaboda," he said.

Two Svaboda journalists are currently considered political prisoners in Belarus, namely Andrey Kuznechyk and Ihar Losik.

Belarus Weekly: Finland establishes relations with Belarusian opposition; Minsk to nationalize McDonald’s
Political prisoner dies in custody without receiving medical assistance – the fourth death of an opponent of the regime behind bars since 2020 in Belarus. Mother of jailed Belarusian politician hospitalized after detention amidst ongoing crackdown on dissent in Belarus. Finland becomes the 24th co…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:23 PM

CIA’s new video encourages Russian spies to collaborate.

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has released a new video to encourage Russian intelligence employees to cooperate. It was published under the headline "Why I contacted the CIA: For the Motherland" in the Russian language on Jan. 22 on X.
7:33 PM

Belarus charges journalist with 'discrediting the state.'

Alexander Lukashenko's regime regularly targets those who have voiced opposition his rule or openly hold pro-democracy views and continues to crack down on those with links to the mass protests that followed the Belarusian presidential election in 2020.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:42 PM

Reuters: Italy seeks to use G7 chair to boost support for Ukraine.

Italy will use its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) this year to challenge the increasingly popular narrative that Russia is winning in Ukraine and that the West is tiring of the war, Reuters reported on Jan. 23, citing an unnamed source familiar with Italy's plans.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.