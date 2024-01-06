Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Rock band famous for 2020 protest anthem detained in Belarus

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 6, 2024 9:37 PM 2 min read
The soloist of the Belarusian rock band Nizkiz, Aleksandr Ilyin stands in front of people on the music speaker during a performance in Warsaw, Poland, on June 19, 2022. (Volha Shukaila/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three members of Belarusian rock band Nizkiz, whose song "Pravily" became known as a protest anthem during the 2020 pro-democracy demonstrations, were detained in Belarus, independent Russian media outlet Meduza reported on Jan. 6.

Alexander Lukashenko's regime continues to crack down on those who have any link to the mass protests that followed the Belarusian presidential election in 2020, the results of which were declared fraudulent by the U.S. and EU.

The lead singer of the band, Aleksandr Ilyin, guitarist Sergey Kulcha, and drummer Dmitry Kholyavkin were detained by security forces in Mogilev in eastern Belarus, according to media reports.

State television broadcast footage of the security forces forcibly entering the apartments of the musicians and carrying out their arrests.

State television also broadcast a video in which Ilyin is recorded apologizing for the band's decision to shoot the music video for "Pravily" at the protests in Minsk. In the video, he blames the decision on a "wave of emotions." The music video appears to have been deleted from the band's YouTube channel.

Lukashenko's regime frequently forces those detained on political grounds to apologize for their actions on camera.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who ran against Lukashenko and was considered to have won the popular vote in the 2020 elections, was filmed telling Belarusians not to join mass protests when she was arrested in August 2020.

Belarusian state media claimed that the musicians left Belarus after the protests, but later decided to return home. According to the Viasna Human Rights Centre, this claim is incorrect, as the men "continued to live in Belarus, sometimes going to other countries for concerts."

Leonid Nesteruk, the fourth band member, lives in Warsaw, according to the independent Belarusian news site Nasha Niva.

Tsikhanouskaya was forced out of the country and lives in exile. She was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison in March 2023.

In absentia criminal trials for "election obstruction" were launched at the end of 2023 against Tsikhanouskaya's advisor, Aleksandr Dabravolski, and the leaders of three initiatives that exposed the rigging of the 2020 elections.

New Belarusian poetry collection explores revolution, exile, war
When Belarusian author Hanna Komar brought the manuscript for her poetry collection “Ribwort” to a publisher in Belarus in the summer of 2021, she was told that their business would be shut down if they published her work. Komar, like thousands of her fellow Belarusians, took part in the 2020-2021
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:23 PM

Media: Denmark to delay F-16 aircraft delivery to Ukraine.

In mid-August, Denmark pledged to provide Ukraine with 19 F-16s, with the first batch of six aircraft to be delivered by the end of 2023 and the rest by 2025 as part of the effort by allies to arm Ukraine to repel Russian air superiority.
10:47 AM

Belgian PM: EU needs to reform before further enlargement.

Speaking at a Brussels press conference together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said that the Belgian presidency would work on a negotiating framework for the entry of the two candidate countries.
10:01 AM

ISW: Russia may soon intensify attacks in Kharkiv Oblast.

The tempo of operations and configuration of Moscow's troops in the area does not, however, suggest a major offensive "along the entire Kupiansk-Lyman line, similar to the failed Russian offensive effort in northeastern Ukraine in winter-spring 2023," the Institute for the Study of War said.
9:03 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 6. This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
7:36 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

A total of 52 explosions were recorded throughout the day. Russian troops fired at the border nine times, targeting the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Svesa, and Bilopillia.
4:04 AM

UN: Russia's war harms EU economy.

Hamid Rashid, the UN's Global Economic Monitoring Branch (GEMB) chief, said that due to Russia's war, the EU's economic prospects for 2024 were "quite gloomy."
2:48 AM

4 missiles shot down over occupied Crimea, Russia claims.

The ministry claimed that Ukraine launched four missiles at the Russian-occupied peninsula shortly after midnight local time, and that all targets were shot down. Earlier, residents reported hearing up to 10 explosions near the city of Yevpatoriia.
2:18 AM

Russia attacks Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 5-6, striking an administrative building and causing fires, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.