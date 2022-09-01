BBC: Russia has lost over 900 elite military personnel in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has reportedly lost 151 servicepeople with the GRU special forces, nearly one in four of them being officers. Around 245 members of Russia’s National Guard, including many from special forces units, have also been lost. Roughly 67 Russian military pilots have died – a significant loss, given training a single sniper pilot can take up to 15 to 17 years and cost between $12 to $14 million.According to the BBC, Russia’s combined arms units were unprepared for assault operations.