Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Kharkiv Oblast, Kupiansk, Russian attacks, Ukraine, Ukrainian armed forces, News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russian troop activity increases in Kupiansk direction

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2024 11:55 PM 2 min read
Two soldiers are seen walking on the front line as a Russian missile hits a target in the background in eastern Ukraine on May 25, 2024. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

There has been a sharp increase in Russian troop activity in the direction of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 26.

"The number of clashes since the beginning of the day has increased to 83. The Russian occupiers are exerting maximum effort to break through our defense," reads the report.

Russian assaults are ongoing in the areas of Novoiehorivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove, and Hrekivka in the direction of Kupiansk, the General Staff said.

The Russian assault in the directoon of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast is also "not decreasing."

"Ukrainian forces are taking measures to hold positions and destroy the enemy's offensive potential," the General Staff said.

According to the report, Russian troops also targeted the northern part of the Kharkiv Oblast with 22 guided areal bombs on May 26.

Earlier in the day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is forming another grouping of troops near Ukraine's northern border amid the ongoing offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast. Moscow's forces had reportedly managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) into the region but had been halted by the first line of defense.

"Right now, these days, we are defending ourselves 60 kilometers northeast from this place from yet another attempt of the Russian assault," Zelensky said in the address recorded at the Kharkiv printing house destroyed in a Russian May 23 strike that killed seven people.

"Russia is preparing for offensive actions also 90 kilometers northwest from here – they gather another group of troops near our border... The one who does all this doesn't want peace."

Ukraine war latest: Russian strike on Kharkiv supermarket kills 16; Zelensky says Russia forming grouping of troops near northern border
Key developments on May 25-26: * Russia strikes supermarket in Kharkiv, killing 16, including a child * Russia launches another attack on Kharkiv, hours after deadly supermarket strike, injuring 25 * Zelensky, Kuleba, other officials call for more air defense after Kharkiv strike * Zelensky: Ru…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.