Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Baltic nations agree to disconnect from Russian power grid

by Abbey Fenbert August 3, 2023 2:23 AM 2 min read
An electric tower on a new power line between Latvia and Estonia, constructed as part of Baltic plans to disconnect from Russian electricity. June 2020. (Photo by Gints Ivuskans/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The operators of the electricity systems of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia signed an agreement on Aug. 2 to disconnect from the Russian power system and synchronously connect to the European grid, the Lithuanian Energy Ministry announced.

The disconnection and synchronous connection is set to take place in February 2025.

The nations had previously agreed to join the European continental power system by the end of 2025, but decided to move the deadline up by nearly a year in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale war against Ukraine, the risks associated with the energy security of the Baltic States have significantly changed," the Lithuanian Energy Ministry said.

The heads of Litgrid, AST, and Elering, the Baltic states' electricity operators, signed an agreement committing to the new deadline and agreeing to complete necessary work by the agreed date. This includes installing synchronous condensers and reconstructing a power line between Estonia and Latvia.

The agreement also states that the three nations will withdraw from the Russian-controlled BRELL (Belarusian, Russian, Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian) system by the summer of 2024, six months before synchronization.

The prime ministers of the three Baltic states are expected to ratify the agreement in the coming days.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive lurches forward: Key moment looms as more forces committed
Fresh videos of Western-made armor rolling across open fields, a new settlement liberated, and a lot of noise on Russian military blogger Telegram channels heralded to the world on July 28 that the Ukrainian summer counteroffensive had upped its gear. Almost eight weeks into the long-awaited operat…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.