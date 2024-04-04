Bail reportedly paid for Ex-Presidential Office advisor suspected in corruption scheme

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Hr 30 million ($767,000) bail was paid for former Presidential Office advisor Artem Shylo, suspected in a corruption scheme connected to Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia), the Anti-Corruption Action Center reported on April 4.

He was taken into custody earlier the same day. Shylo and six others are accused of embezzling Hr 95 million ($2.4 million) from Ukrainian Railways.

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court has confirmed to the center the information about the paid bail.

After the bail is posted, Shylo must comply with several obligations, including handing in his foreign passports and wearing an electronic bracelet, according to the center.

"In addition, he is forbidden to communicate regarding the circumstances of the case with (Presidential Office head Andriy) Yermak, his deputy (Oleh) Tatarov, (Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr) Kamyshin, Vice Prime Minister (Oleksandr) Kubrakov and a number of other persons," added the center.

"In case of breach of obligations, the paid bail can be seized to the state budget income."

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) first disclosed the investigation on April 2, saying that a former advisor to the Presidential Office is among the suspects while not revealing the name.

Ukrainska Pravda, citing undisclosed sources, wrote that the former Presidential Office advisor is Artem Shylo.

Aside from the former presidential advisor, the list of suspects includes two top Ukrainian Railways officials, a Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officer, and three other people.

Shylo allegedly arranged the purchase of transformers for Ukrainian Railways at an inflated price in 2022, already after the beginning of the full-scale war.