Azov accuses politicians of cynicism, calls for 'drastic action' to evacuate wounded soldiers.

Svyatoslav Palamar, a deputy commander of the Azov regiment, said at a news briefing that "not a single international organization, political structure or Ukrainian politician have come here to the territory of Azovstal" - a reference to the highly fortified steel plant being stormed by Russian troops in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast. He added that many dead bodies of both civilians and soldiers remain at Azovstal. Azov officer Illya Samoylenko said at the briefing that Azov still has food and weapons to keep defending Azovstal.