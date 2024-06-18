Skip to content
Axios: AI chatbots spread Russian propaganda

by Abbey Fenbert June 19, 2024 1:06 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: The OpenAI ChatGPT logo is seen on a mobile device screen in Warsaw, Poland on June 1, 2024. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Leading AI chatbots, including ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Meta AI, are generating and disseminating Russian disinformation narratives, according to the findings of a NewsGuard study published by Axios on June 18.

NewsGuard is a digital transparency company that aims to counter misinformation in online media. For this study, analysts entered prompts related to known Russian disinformation campaigns to test the responses of 10 popular chatbots.

The study found that chatbots responded with Russian propaganda 32% of the time, citing fake news sites as if they were credible sources.

"What's really alarming is that hoaxes and propaganda these chatbots repeated so frequently were hardly obscure," NewsGuard co-CEO Steven Brill told Axios.

The study involved prompts related to narratives disseminated by John Mark Dougan, a former U.S. police officer who now spreads Kremlin propaganda in Moscow. The chatbots would then frequently regurgitate Dougan's claims, presenting them as fact.

Investigative Stories from Ukraine: Russia’s state censor to track Putin memes with help of AI
Welcome to Investigative Stories from Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent’s newsletter that walks you through the most prominent Ukrainian and Ukraine-focused investigations of the past week. If you are fond of in-depth journalism that exposes war crimes, corruption and abuse of power across state organi…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Myroniuk

Among the chatbots' false claims were fake news about a Ukrainian troll factory interfering with U.S. elections and a wiretap at former U.S. President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Dougan's propaganda sites were cited as legitimate news sources in these cases.

"This report really demonstrates in specifics why the industry has to give special attention to news and information," Brill said.

Analysts conducted their study using OpenAI's ChatGPT-4, You.com's Smart Assistant, Grok, Inflection, Mistral, Microsoft's Copilot, Meta AI, Anthropic's Claude, Google Gemini and Perplexity.

NewsGuard contacted the companies to seek comment on the results, but did not receive any responses.  

"(D)on't trust answers provided by most of these chatbots to issues related to news, especially controversial issues," Brill said.

Peace summit ‘smart’ way to combat Russian propaganda, Australian representative says
Australian Minister Bill Shorten, head of his country’s delegation at the peace summit in Switzerland, says he was surprised by the event. Shorten has been in politics for eight years and was a trade union representative for 15 years before that. He’s now the country’s National Disability and Insur…
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
2:54 PM

Media: Italy may send Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, sources say.

"A batch of" Storm Shadow missiles and another SAMP/T air defense system will reportedly be included in the ninth aid package for Ukraine, which Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto will present by the end of June, Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano reported on June 18, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
1:43 PM

Zelensky signs law on single roaming zone with EU.

Under the "roam like at home" (RLAH) program, Ukrainians will not pay additional charges to use their mobile phone for communications and the Internet in the 27 EU countries. The same rules will apply to users of European operators traveling to Ukraine.
