Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Authorities: Russian attacks in Kherson, Donetsk oblasts kill 1, injure 4

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 18, 2023 4:23 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in Ukraine’s Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on Sept. 18 killed one civilian and injured four more, according to local authorities.

In Kherson Oblast’s Beryslav, Russian forces struck the area near a local bus station with a drone, wounding four residents, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The victims, three men aged between 56 and 75 and a 67-year-old woman, are receiving medical assistance, Prokudin said on Telegram.

Beryslav lies around 70 kilometers east of Kherson, just across the Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied Kakhovka.

According to Prokudin, Russian multi-weapon attacks against Kherson Oblast on Sept. 17 and overnight killed four people and wounded another seven.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine liberates Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast after months of heavy fighting
Key developments on Sept. 17: * Ukraine’s military says it liberated village of Klishchiivka near Bakhmut * US senators: ‘Not sending ATACMS to Ukraine will only prolong war’ * UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely reinforcing defenses around Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast * Canada pledges nearly $…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

Early on Sept. 18, Russian troops also shelled Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing a woman, Vitalii Barabash, head of the city military administration, told Suspilne.

Fighting has been ongoing north of Avdiivka for the second day, Barabash said. “The situation is very tense but under control.”

Avdiivka is located in the center of Donetsk Oblast. Before Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, it had a population of over 31,000 people.

Only 1,653 residents currently remain in the city, heavily destroyed by constant shelling, according to Barabash.

Russia holds sham ‘elections’ in occupied Ukrainian territory
Voting is underway in sham “regional elections” in occupied Ukrainian territories as Russia seeks to consolidate its control over these regions. The illegal so-called elections in the occupied territories come nearly a year after Russia held sham annexation referendums in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luh…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
