Authorities: Russian attack on Sumy Oblast town kills 1, injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a rocket attack against the town of Vorozhba in Sumy Oblast on the evening of Feb. 5, killing one person and wounding another two, the regional administration reported.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast, located near the region’s border with Russia, suffer from almost daily strikes, leading to multiple casualties among civilians.

Russian troops used multiple-launch rocket systems to hit Vorozhba at about 5 p.m. local time, with local authorities recording eight explosions.

A 40-year-old man was killed while his mother and another resident sustained injuries, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The attack reportedly damaged five residential houses, several outbuildings, and power lines.

Vorozhba, with a pre-war population of a bit over 6,500 people, lies around 50 kilometers northwest of Sumy and just over 10 kilometers from the Ukraine-Russia border.