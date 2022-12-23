Authorities: Russia strikes at civilian infrastructure in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on Dec. 23 that Russia had attacked Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Donetsk Oblast, using S-300 surface-to-air missiles.

There were no casualties as a result of the attack, according to the official.

Oleksandr Honcharenko, mayor of Kramatorsk, said that Russian troops had launched two missile strikes on the city on Dec. 23.

According to the official, 12 apartment buildings, three private houses, and two educational institutions were damaged as a result of the strike. Honcharenko described it as “another act of terror against the civilian population.”

