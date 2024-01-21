Prosecutors: Men who threatened Ukrainian journalist Yurii Nikolov identified

This audio is created with AI assistance

Law enforcement in Kyiv identified the individuals that intimidated prominent Ukrainian journalist Yurii Nikolov, the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reported on Jan. 21.



Authorities identified residents of Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts and searched the suspects’ homes. Law enforcement reportedly seized computer equipment and mobile phones used to record the threats.



Nikolov, who revealed procurement wrongdoing in the Defense Ministry under its previous leadership, said that at least two men approached his apartment on Jan. 14, aggressively banging on his door and verbally attacking him.



Shortly after, a video appeared on the anonymous Telegram channel Kartochnyy Ofis, allegedly linked to the Presidential Office. The footage shows a man knocking on a door pasted with papers with the words "traitor, (military service) evader," and other verbal attacks.



Nikolov is a co-founder and an editor of the Nashi Hroshi investigative media project. His investigations into inflated prices for food supplies and low-quality winter jackets for the military prompted the ousting of previous Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.



Authorities opened criminal proceedings on Jan. 19. The penalty for obstructing journalists' work ranges from a fine to four years in prison.



The investigation is ongoing and the issue of serving the suspects a notice of suspicion is being decided. No names have been revealed.



Authorities are currently establishing the motive and circumstances behind the incident.