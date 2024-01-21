Skip to content
Prosecutors: Men who threatened Ukrainian journalist Yurii Nikolov identified

by Dominic Culverwell January 21, 2024
Two of the four suspects that threatened Yurii Nikolov. Jan. 21, 2024. (Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office/ Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Law enforcement in Kyiv identified the individuals that intimidated prominent Ukrainian journalist Yurii Nikolov, the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reported on Jan. 21.

Authorities identified residents of Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts and searched the suspects’ homes. Law enforcement reportedly seized computer equipment and mobile phones used to record the threats.

Nikolov, who revealed procurement wrongdoing in the Defense Ministry under its previous leadership, said that at least two men approached his apartment on Jan. 14, aggressively banging on his door and verbally attacking him.

Shortly after, a video appeared on the anonymous Telegram channel Kartochnyy Ofis, allegedly linked to the Presidential Office. The footage shows a man knocking on a door pasted with papers with the words "traitor, (military service) evader," and other verbal attacks.

Nikolov is a co-founder and an editor of the Nashi Hroshi investigative media project. His  investigations into inflated prices for food supplies and low-quality winter jackets for the military prompted the ousting of previous Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

Authorities opened criminal proceedings on Jan. 19. The penalty for obstructing journalists' work ranges from a fine to four years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing and the issue of serving the suspects a notice of suspicion is being decided. No names have been revealed.

Authorities are currently establishing the motive and circumstances behind the incident.

Recent campaigns against journalists raise concerns about press freedom in Ukraine
Investigative journalists in Ukraine came under two attacks in just the past week, one involving a threatening home visit and another using covert surveillance. The two incidents are the latest in a series of discrediting campaigns against independent Ukrainian media, often supported by anonymous p…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
7:14 AM

Media: Putin preparing to visit North Korea.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his willingness to visit Pyongyang in the near future during a visit with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Russia last week, North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, reported on Jan. 21.
3:43 AM

Russian seaport terminal on fire.

The terminal of the Russian Novatek natural gas company caught on fire in the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region, regional governor Alexander Drozdenko announced on Telegram. Novatek is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia.
1:52 PM

Romanian protesters end blockade, Ukraine’s border guard service says.

Romanian protesters have ended their blockade at the Porubne-Siret crossing along the Romanian-Ukrainian border, Border Guard Service reported. The crossing, which borders Chernivtsi Oblast, has been blocked intermittently since Jan. 13, as Romanian farmers and truck drivers cited high business costs.
3:35 AM

Zelensky invites Trump to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended an invitation to Donald Trump to visit Kyiv, with a specific condition attached: the former U.S. president must demonstrate his ability to bring an end to the war with Russia within 24 hours, as he once promised.
