Jakub Parusinski is the CFO of the Kyiv Independent. Jakub is a former CEO of Kyiv Post. He holds an MBA from INSEAD and spent 3 years at McKinsey’s London office, where he managed the EMEA hub for Advanced Analytics. Jakub works a media consultant and lecturer on media business at the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga.
Contact email: jakub.parusinski@gmail.com
Articles by Jakub Parusinski
