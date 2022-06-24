Jakub Parusinski is the CFO of the Kyiv Independent. Jakub is a former CEO of Kyiv Post. He holds an MBA from INSEAD and spent 3 years at McKinsey’s London office, where he managed the EMEA hub for Advanced Analytics. Jakub works a media consultant and lecturer on media business at the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga.

Contact email: jakub.parusinski@gmail.com