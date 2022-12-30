Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Ep. 8: The Fight for Cyberspace

This audio is created with AI assistance

The war in Ukraine is being fought by land, sea, air… and online. Russia has long been infamous for its hacking and aggressive cyber warfare capabilities, having previously been responsible for devastating attacks in Ukraine and across the world. But how effective have they really been during the war? And what about the fightback?

In this episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, we speak to Andy Greenberg, the journalist and author of Sandworm: A New Era of Cyberwar and the Hunt for the Kremlin's Most Dangerous Hackers, to find out more about this pivotal, digital realm in the theater of war. We also hear from Pavel Lieber, a Belarusian who is creating a digital platform to recreate his home country virtually, while in exile.

Subscribe and listen on your preferred platform.