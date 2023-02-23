Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Podcasts, Hot topic, War
Power Lines Ep. 12 — Rebuilding: The Road to Healing

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski February 23, 2023 2:14 PM 1 min read
"Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World" is a podcast that maps out the reverberations of the war in Ukraine on the global stage. It is produced by the Kyiv Independent and Message Heard. (Power Lines)
This audio is created with AI assistance

What is it like to live through the psychological pain of war? How can you heal the trauma of genocide? How do you rebuild a country when a generation has been lost to war? Rebuilding Ukraine will not solely be about creating new cities and rebuilding destroyed infrastructure; there will need to be a new sense of a nation, one not cowed by Russia’s aggression, but stronger and more unified because of it.

In the final episode of the series, we speak to historian and political scientist Eugene Finkel about what we can learn from the parallels between this war and those of the 20th century, to explore how an entire country can heal together and move forward to a brighter, peaceful future. Co-hosts Jakub and Nastya also hear from some of the Ukrainian guests who have been featured across the series, to hear their reflections on a year of war in Ukraine.

Subscribe and listen on your preferred platform.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina, Jakub Parusinski
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
