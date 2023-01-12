Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Podcasts, Hot topic, War
Edit post

Power Lines Ep. 9 – Russian intelligence services

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski January 12, 2023 2:17 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

For years, Russian President Vladimir Putin has used his intelligence, including the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (GRU), to try and understand Europe — what they are thinking, how they would react to a crisis of war. The failure of Russia’s intelligence to predict Ukraine’s commitment to defending itself and Europe’s response of solidarity shows their failures.

But what role do the Russian intelligence services play in modern warfare? And what does their history and growth under Putin tell us about the way the Kremlin works today?

In this episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, we speak to Michael Weiss, a journalist, author, and expert on Russia’s intelligence services, to discover more about the successes and failures of covert warfare in Ukraine, and how it has changed the outcome of the war.

Subscribe and listen on your preferred platform.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina, Jakub Parusinski
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.