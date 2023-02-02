Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Power Lines Bonus Ep. 10 — Reporting on corruption in Ukraine

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski February 2, 2023 2:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In this episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, co-hosts Jakub and Nastya are speaking to Anna Myroniuk, the head of investigations at the Kyiv Independent.

They discuss the complexities of reporting on Ukraine’s corruption in the current climate, offering a unique insight into the duty of the media during war.

Since its founding, the Kyiv Independent has always been at the forefront of reporting on corruption within Ukraine’s government. Then, on Feb. 24, priorities shifted. But is it more important than ever to hold power to account? Or is it a distraction for a country in conflict?

Subscribe and listen on your preferred platform.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina, Jakub Parusinski
