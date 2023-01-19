Power Lines – Q&A on the Russian Intelligence Services

This audio is created with AI assistance

In this episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, co-hosts Jakub Parusinski and Anastasiia Lapatina are doing a special Q&A on the Russian Intelligence Services.

We reached out to our listeners on Twitter to discuss the things you really wanted answered on the FSB, the GRU, and the history of these most secretive organizations. Expect answers to questions like: What is the history of tension between the Russian military and the FSB? Are these agencies focused on spying or just looking to control domestic public opinion? And even: How many of the Russian services’ agents are “nepo babies”?

Subscribe and listen on your preferred platform.