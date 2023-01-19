Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
National, Podcasts, Hot topic, War
Power Lines – Q&A on the Russian Intelligence Services

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski January 19, 2023 2:13 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In this episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, co-hosts Jakub Parusinski and Anastasiia Lapatina are doing a special Q&A on the Russian Intelligence Services.

We reached out to our listeners on Twitter to discuss the things you really wanted answered on the FSB, the GRU, and the history of these most secretive organizations. Expect answers to questions like: What is the history of tension between the Russian military and the FSB? Are these agencies focused on spying or just looking to control domestic public opinion? And even: How many of the Russian services’ agents are “nepo babies”?

Subscribe and listen on your preferred platform.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina, Jakub Parusinski
