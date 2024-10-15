Ukraine's 2025 economic outlook: Expert insights for investors, businesses, and government agencies

This audio is created with AI assistance

Join our exclusive KI Insights monthly briefing and gain valuable perspectives on Ukraine’s economic challenges and budget plans for 2025 as the country faces its fourth year of full-scale war. This session is designed for investors, businesses, and government agencies seeking to better understand Ukraine's economic landscape.

Event Details:

Topic : Hard choices: Ukraine's 2025 budget and macroeconomic prospects.

: Hard choices: Ukraine's 2025 budget and macroeconomic prospects. Presenter : Jakub Parusinski, director of KI Insights.

: Jakub Parusinski, director of KI Insights. Date : Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

: Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Time : 16:00 Kyiv (EET) / 15:00 Brussels (CEST) / 14:00 London (BST) / 09:00 Washington D.C. (EDT).

: 16:00 Kyiv (EET) / 15:00 Brussels (CEST) / 14:00 London (BST) / 09:00 Washington D.C. (EDT). Format : Online via Zoom (includes a live Q&A session).

: Online via Zoom (includes a live Q&A session). Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes.

Why Attend?

Balanced analysis and realistic perspective : Understand the key dynamics shaping Ukraine’s 2025 finances, the main stakeholders involved, and the critical trade-offs the country faces in its ongoing recovery efforts.

: Understand the key dynamics shaping Ukraine’s 2025 finances, the main stakeholders involved, and the critical trade-offs the country faces in its ongoing recovery efforts. Support better decision-making : Get practical insights into Ukraine’s economic prospects and trends, offering a clearer picture for those making strategic decisions in challenging conditions.

: Get practical insights into Ukraine’s economic prospects and trends, offering a clearer picture for those making strategic decisions in challenging conditions. Engage in open discussion: Participate in a live Q&A with Jakub Parusinski and engage in a candid, closed-door discussion with fellow attendees.

How to Register:

This free briefing is open to all. To secure your spot, please register by the end of the day on Oct. 24:

Once registered, you will receive the Zoom link for the event via email.

Got Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, feel free to reach out to us at [email protected].

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, powered by the Kyiv Independent, provides an in-depth analysis of Ukraine’s political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine. Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis.For more information about our work, visit insights.kyivindependent.com.