Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 21 over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed two civilians and injured 21 others over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Sept. 6.

Ukrainian forces downed 28 of the 44 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, Ukraine's Air Force said. Russia also launched one Kh-59 guided air missile and one Kh-31P anti-radar missile, according to the Air Force's morning report.

Civilian casualties were reported over the past day in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson oblasts.

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed two people and injured 12 others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

One person was killed and 11 were injured in Kostiantynivka, located around 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the front line, when Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on the town.

The attack damaged 24 houses, a business, power lines, and cars, Filashkin said.

A Russian double-tap drone strike injured a 45-year-old emergency service worker in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, destroying a fire truck, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Later in the day, a 62-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were injured in a Russian attack on Nikopol, which damaged 11 local houses.

In the village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian shelling injured a 68-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Five houses in the village were damaged in the attack.

In Kherson Oblast, four people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, two of whom were medical workers.

According to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, the two medical workers were injured in strikes that hit two medical facilities in the center of Kherson.

Other areas of Ukraine, including Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, also came under attack, but without reports of civilian casualties.