Attacks on Nikopol injure 2, damage homes and infrastructure

by Abbey Fenbert August 4, 2023 8:09 AM 1 min read
A building in Nikopol destroyed by Russian shelling. (Photo via Serhii Lysak's Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during the evening of Aug. 3 and into the night, injuring two people and damaging more than two dozen homes, Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said on Telegram.

The attacks injured an 85-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, Lysak said. Both victims are receiving medical attention.

Lysak said Russian forces struck with heavy artillery and rocket launchers, hitting Nikopol as well as the communities of Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove.

The shelling also damaged over two dozen private homes, two trucks, and a car.

The governor also reported destruction of civilian infrastructure due to the night's attacks. Heavy shelling damaged solar panels, greenhouses, three gas pipelines and two power lines. Two outbuildings were destroyed completely, while another 10 were damaged.

Earlier on Aug. 3, Lysak reported two heavy artillery attacks on Nikopol that did not result in casualties.

Nikopol's precarious position directly across from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant makes it a regular target of heavy shelling from Russian forces.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
