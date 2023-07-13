Air attacks on Kyiv kill 1, injure others

This audio is created with AI assistance

Air attacks on Kyiv the night of July 13 left one dead and others hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, the City's Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that a dead body was found during efforts to extinguish a fire at a residential building in the Podilskyi district.

Kyiv Military Administration Chief Serhiy Popko said on Telegram that two victims, an 18-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man, were hospitalized in the Darnytskyi district for shrapnel injuries from glass.

Air raid alerts began shortly after midnight, and multiple explosions were recorded throughout the capital. The attacks caused falling debris, fires, and damage to residential buildings.

At 1:39 a.m., reports of possible falling debris came from the Solomyanskyi district. Two people in the district received immediate medical attention.

In the Darnytskyi district, falling debris destroyed the facade of a multi-storey apartment building.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, falling debris damaged the fifth floor of a residential building.

Emergency services and medical personnel were dispatched to these areas, as well as to the Podilskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the city. Information on casualties and damage from the attacks is remains preliminary at this time.