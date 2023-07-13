Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air attacks on Kyiv kill 1, injure others

by Abbey Fenbert July 13, 2023 3:15 AM 2 min read
People of Kyiv stand amidst the debris after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in June, 2023. (Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Air attacks on Kyiv the night of July 13 left one dead and others hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, the City's Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that a dead body was found during efforts to extinguish a fire at a residential building in the Podilskyi district.

Kyiv Military Administration Chief Serhiy Popko said on Telegram that two victims, an 18-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man, were hospitalized in the Darnytskyi district for shrapnel injuries from glass.

Air raid alerts began shortly after midnight, and multiple explosions were recorded throughout the capital. The attacks caused falling debris, fires, and damage to residential buildings.

At 1:39 a.m., reports of possible falling debris came from the Solomyanskyi district. Two people in the district received immediate medical attention.            

In the Darnytskyi district, falling debris destroyed the facade of a multi-storey apartment building.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, falling debris damaged the fifth floor of a residential building.

Emergency services and medical personnel were dispatched to these areas, as well as to the Podilskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the city. Information on casualties and damage from the attacks is remains preliminary at this time.

David Kirichenko: Russia’s historical atrocities echo in its ongoing war
Russia’s full-scale war exposes the terrifying horrors that come as no surprise, given the long history of Russian atrocities committed against Ukraine. The deliberate infliction of severe physical and psychological pain and suffering by the Russian army upon Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war…
The Kyiv IndependentDavid Kirichenko
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.