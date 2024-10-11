Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 6, injure 27 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least six people and injured at least 27 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Oct. 11.

Russia launched a missile attack against the Odesa district, hitting a two-story building and killing four people, including a 16-year-old girl. Ten people were injured, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed one person in Novoselydivka, injured two in Myrnohrad, and two others in Lyman and Yampil, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 64-year-old woman was killed in an attack against the village of Kruhliakivka, and a 77-year-old man was injured during a strike on Kupiansk, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Five people suffered shock during an attack against the village of Cherkaska Lozova.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured three people, according to the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin.

A critical infrastructure facility, a car center, a gas station, and other buildings were targeted. An ambulance, a trolley bus, and other vehicles were also damaged.

Russia launched an Iskander-M missile against a critical infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv on Oct. 10, injuring two women aged 59 and 52 and a 57-year-old man, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

A fire that broke out was promptly extinguished, and four apartment buildings and one house were damaged.

Six people were injured during a Russian attack against Zaporizhzhia on Oct. 10, regional authorities said.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Luhansk, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.