Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 6, injure 27 over past day

by Martin Fornusek October 11, 2024 10:46 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against the Odesa district, Ukraine, on Oct. 11, 2024. (Governor Oleh Kiper/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least six people and injured at least 27 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Oct. 11.

Russia launched a missile attack against the Odesa district, hitting a two-story building and killing four people, including a 16-year-old girl. Ten people were injured, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed one person in Novoselydivka, injured two in Myrnohrad, and two others in Lyman and Yampil, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 64-year-old woman was killed in an attack against the village of Kruhliakivka, and a 77-year-old man was injured during a strike on Kupiansk, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Five people suffered shock during an attack against the village of Cherkaska Lozova.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured three people, according to the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin.

A critical infrastructure facility, a car center, a gas station, and other buildings were targeted. An ambulance, a trolley bus, and other vehicles were also damaged.

Russia launched an Iskander-M missile against a critical infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv on Oct. 10, injuring two women aged 59 and 52 and a 57-year-old man, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

A fire that broke out was promptly extinguished, and four apartment buildings and one house were damaged.

Six people were injured during a Russian attack against Zaporizhzhia on Oct. 10, regional authorities said.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Luhansk, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Russia’s Toretsk offensive: Another Donbas town could fall as West delays weapons talks
Russia’s invading army is racing against the weather clock, trying to seize yet more towns in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region before the ground gets muddy this autumn and temperatures later plunge. The coal mining town of Toretsk is on the verge of falling to Moscow’s forces, an
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

1:48 AM

Russia expands visa-free entry for Georgian citizens.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a presidential decree on Oct. 10 expanding visa-free entry for Georgian citizens who are working or studying in Russia, as Moscow continues to cozy relations with Tbilisi amid concerns over the country's democratic backsliding.
3:26 PM

EBRD, IFC to provide $435 million to new Ukrainian telecom company.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) provided $435 million long-term debt for Datagroup-Volia-Lifecell, a recently merged Ukrainian telecom company, to improve telecoms service quality, the EBRD said on Oct. 10.
