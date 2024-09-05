The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Sumy Oblast, War, Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 19 over past day

by Martin Fornusek September 5, 2024 11:48 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 4, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 19 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Sept. 5

Ukrainian forces downed 60 of the 78 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Two drones flew back to Russia, one to Belarus, and 15 were "lost" on Ukrainian territory, likely as a result of electronic warfare means, the statement read.

Earlier today, the Belarusian Hajun monitoring group said that Belarusian aircraft downed two Russian Shahed-type drones over Belarus' airspace. The country's military later confirmed shooting down a drone without naming its origin.

Russia also launched one Iskander-M ballistic missile from occupied Crimea, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Kyiv Oblast and the capital came under a drone attack, with the air raid alert lasting for 11 hours in the region and over 9 hours in Kyiv.

All drones targeting Kyiv were shot down, and the fallen debris damaged several houses in Kyiv Oblast, authorities said. No casualties were reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and 10 others injured in Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

One person was killed and six injured during a strike against Kostiantynivka. Ten houses, an enterprise, shops, and other buildings and infrastructure sites were damaged.

One more person was killed in Kurakhove, three were injured in Toretsk, and one in Pokrovsk, Filashkin reported.

Two people were reported as injured on Sept. 4 in Kharkiv Oblast. A 19-year-old volunteer was hospitalized following an attack against the embattled town of Vovchansk, and a 71-year-old man was hospitalized following a strike against the village of Kurylivka, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured three people, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. A critical infrastructure facility, a cell tower, an administration building, houses, and other civilian property were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, seven people were injured in Russian attacks on Sept. 4, the regional military administration said. Six people were injured during an airstrike against the Yampil community, and a woman was wounded in a rocket attack against the Svesa community.

Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Poltava, and Vinnytsia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Ukraine war latest: At least 7 killed, over 70 injured in Russian attacks on Lviv, Kryvyi Rih
Key developments on Sept. 4: * Casualties reported in Lviv, Kryvyi Rih as Russia launches another mass attack on Ukraine * Ukrainian military uses ‘dragon drones’ against Russia, Defense Ministry says * Germany orders 17 IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine, Scholz says * Ukraine, Ireland sig…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:11 AM

White House confirms Russia moved 90% of warplanes outside of ATACMS reach.

"The argument that somehow, you just give them ATACMS and tell them they're gonna be able to hit the majority of Russian aircraft and airbases that are, in fact, used to strike them, it's not true, it's a misconception," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a response to a journalist's question.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.