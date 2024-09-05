Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 19 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 19 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Sept. 5

Ukrainian forces downed 60 of the 78 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Two drones flew back to Russia, one to Belarus, and 15 were "lost" on Ukrainian territory, likely as a result of electronic warfare means, the statement read.

Earlier today, the Belarusian Hajun monitoring group said that Belarusian aircraft downed two Russian Shahed-type drones over Belarus' airspace. The country's military later confirmed shooting down a drone without naming its origin.

Russia also launched one Iskander-M ballistic missile from occupied Crimea, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Kyiv Oblast and the capital came under a drone attack, with the air raid alert lasting for 11 hours in the region and over 9 hours in Kyiv.

All drones targeting Kyiv were shot down, and the fallen debris damaged several houses in Kyiv Oblast, authorities said. No casualties were reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and 10 others injured in Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

One person was killed and six injured during a strike against Kostiantynivka. Ten houses, an enterprise, shops, and other buildings and infrastructure sites were damaged.

One more person was killed in Kurakhove, three were injured in Toretsk, and one in Pokrovsk, Filashkin reported.

Two people were reported as injured on Sept. 4 in Kharkiv Oblast. A 19-year-old volunteer was hospitalized following an attack against the embattled town of Vovchansk, and a 71-year-old man was hospitalized following a strike against the village of Kurylivka, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured three people, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. A critical infrastructure facility, a cell tower, an administration building, houses, and other civilian property were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, seven people were injured in Russian attacks on Sept. 4, the regional military administration said. Six people were injured during an airstrike against the Yampil community, and a woman was wounded in a rocket attack against the Svesa community.

Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Poltava, and Vinnytsia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.