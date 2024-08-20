Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 22 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least five civilians and injured at least 22, including a child, regional authorities said early on Aug. 20.

Ukrainian air defenses downed 25 of the 26 Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight, as well as two Kh-59 cruise missiles and one Iskander-K cruise missile, the Air Force said.

One person was injured in the morning during a Russian artillery attack against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Donetsk Oblast, five people were killed and eight injured in Russian attacks over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Three people were killed during a strike against the village of Zarichne, one was killed in the town of Toretsk, and one in Siversk. Three more people were injured in Toretsk, as well as one in Siversk, two in Chasiv Yar, and one in Selydove, the governor reported.

Russian attacks injured four people in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A 78-year-old woman was reportedly injured in a strike against the Novoosynove village on the morning of Aug. 19.

A man and a woman, both aged 54, were injured during an attack against the village of Kozacha Lopan at 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 19. A 47-year-old man was also injured during a strike against the town of Kupiansk at 11:30 p.m, Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, four people were injured, including a child, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. A school, 17 houses, and other buildings were damaged.

Five civilians were injured in Russian attacks against Sumy Oblast over the past day, the regional military administration reported.

Two of them were injured in the Seredyna-Buda community and two in the Esman community during the day on Aug. 19. The fifth one was injured overnight on Aug. 20 in the Shalyhyne community, the statement read.

An overnight Russian missile strike against energy facilities in the Hlukhiv community of Sumy Oblast reportedly left 72 settlements and 18,500 users without power.

Russia also struck the city of Ternopil, the regional center of Ternopil Oblast. At around 3 a.m., a fire was recorded in a fuel warehouse of an industrial facility, the State Emergency Service said during a briefing.

The fire was contained as of 6:50 a.m. No casualties were reported at the time of the publication.

Chernihiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.