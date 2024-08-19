Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Toretsk
Russian attacks on Toretsk, Zarichne in Donetsk Oblast kill 4

by Daria Svitlyk August 19, 2024 3:55 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian civilian killed in a Russian attack against Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Aug. 19, 2024. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Facebook)
Russian forces attacked Toretsk and Zarichne in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 19, killing four civilians, the regional prosecutor's office said.

Russia targeted Toretsk with artillery, killing a 71-year-old woman in the yard of her house. Toretsk is a front-line town regularly suffering Russian attacks.

A residential area of the village of Zarichne was also attacked by as of yet unspecified weaponry. Three people aged between 61 and 72 were killed, the prosecutors said.

Zarichne is a front-line settlement in the northern part of Donetsk Oblast, lying roughly 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the city of Sloviansk.

Russian artillery and aerial attacks against Donetsk Oblast settlements are a daily occurrence, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries. The region is also the main target of a Russian offensive push, with towns like Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Chasiv Yar bearing the brunt of the attack.

Russian attack against supermarket in Donetsk Oblast’s Kostiantynivka kills 14, injures 43
Russia struck a supermarket in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 9, killing at least 14 people and injuring at least 43 others, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Daria Svitlyk
10:16 AM

India's Foreign Ministry confirms Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine.

Details of the trip will be shared later in the day, the Foreign Ministry said, but it will likely occur sometime in August. The visit, which was first announced by Indian media in July, will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first trip to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.
