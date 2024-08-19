Russian attacks on Toretsk, Zarichne in Donetsk Oblast kill 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Toretsk and Zarichne in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 19, killing four civilians, the regional prosecutor's office said.

Russia targeted Toretsk with artillery, killing a 71-year-old woman in the yard of her house. Toretsk is a front-line town regularly suffering Russian attacks.

A residential area of the village of Zarichne was also attacked by as of yet unspecified weaponry. Three people aged between 61 and 72 were killed, the prosecutors said.

Zarichne is a front-line settlement in the northern part of Donetsk Oblast, lying roughly 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the city of Sloviansk.

Russian artillery and aerial attacks against Donetsk Oblast settlements are a daily occurrence, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries. The region is also the main target of a Russian offensive push, with towns like Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Chasiv Yar bearing the brunt of the attack.