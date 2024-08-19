Russian attacks on Toretsk, Zarichne in Donetsk Oblast kill 4

Russian forces attacked Toretsk and Zarichne in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 19, killing four civilians, the regional prosecutor's office said.
Russia targeted Toretsk with artillery, killing a 71-year-old woman in the yard of her house. Toretsk is a front-line town regularly suffering Russian attacks.
A residential area of the village of Zarichne was also attacked by as of yet unspecified weaponry. Three people aged between 61 and 72 were killed, the prosecutors said.
Zarichne is a front-line settlement in the northern part of Donetsk Oblast, lying roughly 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the city of Sloviansk.
Russian artillery and aerial attacks against Donetsk Oblast settlements are a daily occurrence, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries. The region is also the main target of a Russian offensive push, with towns like Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Chasiv Yar bearing the brunt of the attack.