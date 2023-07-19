Russian attack on village in Kherson Oblast injures woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces fired at the village of Darivka in Kherson Oblast on July 19, according to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration. A civilian woman was wounded in an allotment, where local residents grow fruits and vegetables.

Darivka was liberated from Russian occupation in November 2022 when Ukrainian forces reached the city of Kherson.

Around 2 a.m. local time on July 19, Kherson was hit by Russian attack drones, which damaged several buildings. Regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that emergency service workers rescued an 89-year-old woman from the rubble of her home.

Prokudin wrote on Telegram that Russia fired 31 shells at the city of Kherson on July 18.