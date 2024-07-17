Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, War, Russia
Russian attacks kill 1, injure 14 in Donetsk, Kherson oblasts over past day

by Martin Fornusek July 17, 2024 10:45 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Donetsk Oblast on July 16-17, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least one person and injured at least 14 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on July 17.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and seven injured in Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The figures include one person killed and another injured in a strike against Pivnichne near Toretsk, as well as four injured in Pokrovsk, one injured in Illinka, and one injured in Ukrainsk.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured seven people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

A kindergarten, a shop, a cell tower, high-rise buildings, houses, and other civilian property were hit, he added.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
6:35 AM

Medvedev says Ukraine's NATO membership would lead to war.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev сlaimed that Ukraine joining NATO would be viewed as a declaration of war against Moscow. "The actions that Russia's opponents have been taking against us for years, expanding the alliance ... take NATO to the point of no return," Medvedev was quoted as saying.
6:46 PM

Poroshenko pays bail for ex-intelligence officer Сhervinskyi.

Roman Chervinskyi previously served in Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR). He was indicted by the State Security Service (SBU) in April 2023 for abuse of power. According to SBU officials, Chervinskyi, along with others in the HUR, tried to hijack a Russian Air Force aircraft whose pilot was allegedly planning to defect to Ukraine.
