Russian attacks kill 1, injure 14 in Donetsk, Kherson oblasts over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least one person and injured at least 14 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on July 17.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and seven injured in Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The figures include one person killed and another injured in a strike against Pivnichne near Toretsk, as well as four injured in Pokrovsk, one injured in Illinka, and one injured in Ukrainsk.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured seven people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

A kindergarten, a shop, a cell tower, high-rise buildings, houses, and other civilian property were hit, he added.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.