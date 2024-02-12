Air Force: Ukraine downs 14 drones, 1 missile overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 14 of the 17 Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, and one Kh-59 guided missile, the Air Force reported on Feb. 12.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and the Kh-59 missile from occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russian forces also launched S-300 anti-aircraft missiles from Belgorod Oblast.

The weapons were intercepted over Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

In Pavlohrad, Dniproptetrovsk Oblast, overnight attacks by Russian drones caused a fire at an energy facility, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

The fire was extinguished, but about 29,000 subscribers in the area lost electricity, while 10,000 are without water, Lysak said.

Russia's aerial attacks against Ukraine have increased with the onset of winter.

A Russian drone attack on Kharkiv on Feb. 10 caused a massive fire that killed seven people, including three children. The attack left 57 civilians injured.