Russian attacks kill 2, injure 7 over past day

Russian forces carried out attacks on 11 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least two people and injuring at least seven, local officials reported early on Nov. 10.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured one person in Oleksandropil and one in Avdiivka, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed two people and injured five others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The strikes damaged a kindergarten, a church, and other buildings in Kherson and elsewhere in the oblast, Prokudin said.

Ukrainian forces shot down five of the six Shahed "kamikaze" drones and one of the two cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Ukraine's defenses eliminated the five drones, as well as the Kh-59 missile, over Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Kyiv oblasts, according to the Air Force.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.