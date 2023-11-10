Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill 2, injure 7 over past day

by Martin Fornusek November 10, 2023 10:11 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Nov. 9-10, 2023. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out attacks on 11 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least two people and injuring at least seven, local officials reported early on Nov. 10.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured one person in Oleksandropil and one in Avdiivka, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed two people and injured five others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The strikes damaged a kindergarten, a church, and other buildings in Kherson and elsewhere in the oblast, Prokudin said.

Ukrainian forces shot down five of the six Shahed "kamikaze" drones and one of the two cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Ukraine's defenses eliminated the five drones, as well as the Kh-59 missile, over Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Kyiv oblasts, according to the Air Force.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
