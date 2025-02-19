1 killed, 14 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across multiple Ukrainian oblasts over the past day killed at least one civilian and injured at least 14, including two children, regional authorities reported on Feb. 19.

Russia launched 167 Shahed-type drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight and fired two Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles against Sumy Oblast, the Air Force reported.

As of 9 a.m. local time, 106 Russian drones have been shot down over 14 oblasts, while 56 drones were lost without causing damage, according to the statement.

A massive drone strike against the energy infrastructure of Odesa and the region injured four people, including a child, and left 160,000 Odesa residents without heating and electricity, according to the authorities. A kindergarten, children's clinic, and residential buildings were damaged in the attack.

The missile strike against Sumy damaged the windows of a non-residential building but inflicted no casualties, the regional military administration reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack killed one person and injured two in Kostiantynivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Another civilian was reported injured in Pokrovsk.

Seven people, including a child, were injured during Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Three apartment buildings and eight houses were reportedly damaged in the strikes.

Russia regularly attacks Ukrainian regions with missiles, drones, and other weaponry, inflicting civilian casualties on a daily basis.