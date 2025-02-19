Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Russian attack, Odesa Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Donetsk Oblast
Edit post

1 killed, 14 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek February 19, 2025 9:53 AM 2 min read
A building damaged in a Russian strike on Odesa, Ukraine, overnight on Feb. 19, 2025. (Governor Oleh Kiper/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across multiple Ukrainian oblasts over the past day killed at least one civilian and injured at least 14, including two children, regional authorities reported on Feb. 19.

Russia launched 167 Shahed-type drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight and fired two Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles against Sumy Oblast, the Air Force reported.

As of 9 a.m. local time, 106 Russian drones have been shot down over 14 oblasts, while 56 drones were lost without causing damage, according to the statement.

A massive drone strike against the energy infrastructure of Odesa and the region injured four people, including a child, and left 160,000 Odesa residents without heating and electricity, according to the authorities. A kindergarten, children's clinic, and residential buildings were damaged in the attack.

The missile strike against Sumy damaged the windows of a non-residential building but inflicted no casualties, the regional military administration reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack killed one person and injured two in Kostiantynivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Another civilian was reported injured in Pokrovsk.

Seven people, including a child, were injured during Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Three apartment buildings and eight houses were reportedly damaged in the strikes.

Russia regularly attacks Ukrainian regions with missiles, drones, and other weaponry, inflicting civilian casualties on a daily basis.

Trump blames Ukraine for war while pressing Zelensky to hold elections
Trump alleged without evidence that Zelensky holds a “4% approval rating” in Ukraine and blamed his leadership, not Putin’s, for “allow(ing) the war to go on.”
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.